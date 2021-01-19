WW CEO Mindy Grossman: 'I joke that I'm an accidental CEO'

On being adopted: 'It instilled in me this belief that I was special'

My parents tried, tried and tried but they couldn't have kids. My father worked nights in the produce business in St. Albans, Queens. So, they didn't have a lot of financial security and they could not afford adoption. One night, my dad's boss Charlie, who loved him, handed him an envelope, and in the envelope there was a check. It was the money to pay for a lawyer for adoption. I remember being told from the time I was able to understand words that I was unique and I was special. I was chosen.

Mindy Grossman with her parents, Donald and Elaine Waldman. Courtesy: Mindy Grossman

As a little kid, I was very serious and not in a negative way. I had fun and I had laughter. I was a dedicated student but I also kind of was into friends, sports and cheerleading. But [the experience of being adopted] instilled in me this belief that I was special. I had been given this incredible family, this gift. The most important thing for me to do was to use this gift for others.

On finding her passion: 'I didn't even know what a CEO was'

Growing up, I didn't even know what a CEO was. I really thought I was going to become a lawyer and then ultimately a judge. The reason for that is when I was about 4 or 5, I had to go into court for some finalization on my adoption. And I remember being in the judge's chambers and very unusually, the judge was a woman. I remember saying that I want to be that person, because look at what they are doing for people's lives. Then in college, I realized that I wanted to be in business. But it was never like I want to be a CEO. I think that came over time. What I love [about business] is conceptualizing the business case, the strategy and the outcome. I love leading cultures, people and organizations. And I love the creativity of business. And I think that's where the passion really came.

On what makes her stand out: 'I always look forward'

A lot of people know I describe myself as a resilient optimist. I always look forward. My favorite word in life is "bashert," which means everything is meant to be in Yiddish. I don't look backwards. I'm focused and purposeful. And I think that's very important. When I've made decisions throughout my career, they were with a lot of forethought and study and belief. And no matter what I've done, I care deeply about people. And when I give advice to this day, I say one of the reasons I've had my success is I focus on making other people successful.

On her daily routine: 'I like rituals'

I am definitely someone who likes rituals. I get up every morning at 5:30. I get my coffee. My husband and I have a contest every morning, who can do the The New York Times crossword puzzle the fastest. He's a mathematical physicist with a law degree, so I'm very competitive with him. [Throughout the day] I've gotten better at making sure I have breaks, [like] to see my grandchild. I think part of what people are going through during this time, especially working from home, they haven't had that normal process of breaks in the day. I try, for the most part, not always, but I do try to have dinner with my family and, believe it or not, watch "Jeopardy." Then if I have to, I'll work for a few hours.

On health and wellness: 'I live WW. I don't just run it'

I am one of the most vigilant WW members that exists. I live it. I don't just run it. I have tracked every day for three years. I wasn't always diligent about my weight. You can look at pictures of me over the last 10 years and I'm the healthiest I've ever been. And I say the healthiest because it's got nothing to do with a number.

Mindy Grossman Kholood Eid | Bloomberg | Getty Images

I'm a very avid cook. I've been cooking more over the past year [as one of] my releases. Then at least four times a week, if not more, I put a workout on my schedule. I'm a walking fan, I'm a Peloton fan. I just had a Mirror installed. I think it's a critical part of a release for me. My daughter has been really pushing me to be a little better on the meditation and that side of the equation. So that's one of my focal points for 2021.

On handling stress: 'I'm not just CEO, I'm Chief Crisis Officer'

You have to find things that bring you joy and that allow you to disconnect or that put you into quietude. I think humor is really important. I am a voracious reader and that definitely helps me. I'm a huge Adam Grant fan. "Give and Take" was one of my favorite books in terms of how I define leadership. I need to find that quiet time where I can decompress even in the midst of a storm. I try and bring whatever level of calm and focus, and even during this time, with leading an organization. I always say to people, "I'm not just the CEO, I'm the chief crisis officer, the chief communication Ooficer and the chief hope officer." I tend to focus on the things I can control. I try to find some time for myself to at least process the things that are happening to where I can calmly understand how to move forward.

On mistakes: 'I don't pretend that things are just going to get better'