What is a SPAC? Explaining one of Wall Street’s hottest trends

What is a SPAC?

A special purpose acquisitions company is essentially a shell company set up by investors with the sole purpose of raising money through an IPO to eventually acquire another company. For instance, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was set up in 2019 and went public as a SPAC that December. It then announced a merger with DraftKings and gambling tech platform SBTech. DraftKings began trading as a public company when the deal closed in April. So a SPAC has no commercial operations — it makes no products and does not sell anything. In fact, the SPAC's only assets are typically the money raised in its own IPO, according to the SEC. Usually a SPAC is created, or sponsored, by a team of institutional investors, Wall Street professionals from the world of private equity or hedge funds, while even high-profile CEOs like Richard Branson and fellow billionaire Tilman Fertitta have jumped on the trend and formed their own SPACs.

That's because when a SPAC raises money, the people buying into the IPO do not know what the eventual acquisition target company will be. Institutional investors with track records of success can more easily convince people to invest in the unknown. That's also why a SPAC is also often called a "blank check company." Once the IPO raises capital (SPAC IPOs are usually priced at $10 a share) that money goes into an interest-bearing trust account until the SPAC's founders or management team finds a private company looking to go public through an acquisition. Once an acquisition is completed (with SPAC shareholders voting to approve the deal), the SPAC's investors can either swap their shares for shares of the merged company or redeem their SPAC shares to get back their original investment, plus the interest accrued while that money was in trust. The SPAC sponsors typically get about a 20% stake in the final, merged company. However, SPAC sponsors also have a deadline by which they have to find a suitable deal, typically within about two years of the IPO. Otherwise the SPAC is liquidated and investors get their money back with interest.

Why are SPACs suddenly popular?

SPACs have been around for decades and ften existed as last resorts for small companies that would have otherwise had trouble raising money on the open market. But they've recently become more prevalent because of the extreme market volatility caused, in part, by the global pandemic. Many companies chose to postpone their IPOs (for fear that the market volitlity could spoil their stock's public debut). But others chose the alternate route to an IPO by merging with a SPAC. A SPAC merger allows a company to go public and get a capital influx more quickly than it would have with a conventional IPO, as a SPAC acquisition can be closed in just a few months versus the "grueling process" process of registering an IPO with the SEC, which can take up to six months. Also, in a SPAC merger, the target company is able to negotiate its own fixed valuation with the SPAC sponsors.

