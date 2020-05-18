SoftBank values WeWork at $2.9 billion, down from $47 billion a year ago

Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a joint announcement with Toyota Motor Corp. to make new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2018.

SoftBank Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said he was "foolish" in the firm's multi-billion investment in WeWork in an earnings presentation Monday.

The comments come as SoftBank gave WeWork a valuation of $2.9 billion as of March 31 based on a discounted cash flow method, down from $7.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 following its failed IPO. SoftBank has reportedly invested $18.5 billion in the company, according to a comments leaked in October from WeWork's chairman. WeWork's private valuation was as high as $47 billion before its botched IPO last year.

WeWork was not immediately available to comment.

SoftBank had long been heralded for its savvy and splashy investments. The firm built its name on a massively successful bet on Chinese tech giant Alibaba. But SoftBank's reputation began taking hits last year when two of its Vision Fund portfolio companies, Uber and WeWork, revealed massive losses in their filings to go public. WeWork's bid to go public ultimately flopped when the company pulled its IPO filings following persistent criticism about its financial hits and unusual corporate governance structure.