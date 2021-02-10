When you get to the big salary question during a job interview—an example script of what to say: Career expert

Don't assume the hiring manager will just throw out a number, and that you can just negotiate from there. Always do your research and prepare a script .

In my 15-plus years of working as a recruiter and career coach , I've seen hundreds of job seekers give answers that made them sound indecisive and uncertain about pay expectations, thus lowering an employer's confidence to hire them.

Imagine successfully answering all the difficult job interview questions — only to unravel when the topic of salary comes up.

When a hiring manager asks about salary expectations, your answer to should reflect your "ideal salary" and your "walk away rate."

Beth, for example, is interviewing for an auditor position at a well-known firm in Boston, Massachusetts. First, she'll want to research her market rate using reliable websites (e.g., LinkedIn, Glassdoor.com, Salary.com).

She's also reaching out to recruiters, former colleagues, friends and mentors for market intelligence. Without it, she won't know how she's priced — above market, below market, or fair value. All that homework will go a long way in giving Beth an edge in every conversation about money.

Based on her research and conversations, Beth finds that the average salary range for auditors in Boston is between $62,000 and $75,000. This helps her determine whether her asking range is reasonable.

Now Beth needs to consider her current situation and figure out the minimum amount of monthly income she needs to pay her bills and live comfortably.

She combs through every little detail: How much do I have left in student loans? When will they be paid off? Are there people who depend on me financially? Would I have to relocate to Boston? If so, what's the cost of living? Where do I see myself in the next few years? Will I still be renting?

Beth has a decent amount of years in auditing experience and several credentials, including an MBA. Her current salary is $65,000 at a mid-sized company. This is enough for Beth to live comfortably for the rest of the year, but she'd like to start saving up to buy a home, so she adds $5,000 — making her "walk away rate" anything lower than $5,000.

From here, Beth must determine her salary worth by factoring in the job requirements, her professional experience, accomplishments and the additional value she plans to bring to the company.

Keep in mind that the average salary increase employees receive when changing jobs is between 10% to 20%. Of course, it can be much less — or more — depending on a person's circumstances and industry.

Since the job she's interviewing for is more senior and comes with additional responsibilities, Beth wants at least a 15% increase, which totals to $74,750.

Beth decides that her ideal range is between $75,000 to $85,000. (She aims toward the high end, which is smart, because she knows the employer might try to offer the lowest amount possible.)