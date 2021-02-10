The 'Schitt's Creek' megamansion is on sale for nearly $12 million—take a look inside

The Toronto megamansion featured in the opening scenes of the hit TV series "Schitt's Creek" is on sale for $15 million CAD, or $11.8 million USD.

The 24,000-square-foot property known as the La Belle Maison has 12 bedrooms, according to listing agent Khoren Mardoyan.

The three-story mansion was designed by its owner, a Toronto-based developer, Van Lapoyan, who was inspired by French architecture. The property took five years to design and was completed in July of 2013, according to Lapoyan's attorney, Robert Freedman.

The property is situated in one of Toronto's most exclusive neighborhoods, called St. Andrew Winfields. Amenities at the estate include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a home theater, a wine cellar and a gym with a golf simulator and a sauna.

Freedman tells CNBC Make It that the property appeared in the debut episode of "Schitt's Creek" and in a Christmas flashback episode that aired in season 5.

Take a look inside.