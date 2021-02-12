56% of Americans support $10,000 in student debt forgiveness—but just 13% of college students believe it will happen

U.S. student debt has ballooned for decades, but this year, legislators have been more vocal about student debt forgiveness than ever before.

House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly urged President Biden to "broadly" forgive up to $50,000 of federal debt through executive order, an approach Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has reiterated Biden should take during his first 100 days in office.

The Biden administration has suggested that the President will call on Congress to forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers — a step down from what leaders of his own party have called for, but still a popular proposal. A January Morning Consult survey found that 56% of all U.S. adults and 62% of Generation Z (which disproportionately voted for Biden) support $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness.

But faith that student debt forgiveness will happen appears to be low.

A recent survey of 3,649 current college students by study guide platform OneClass found that just 13% of students expect to see a student debt forgiveness policy implemented by the new administration.

"Student loan forgiveness was one of the most important issues for voters in the past presidential election. In previous years there have been many promises made by politicians from both parties about how to handle this issue. With colleges costs continuing to climb, even throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not surprising that 87% of our community respondents think loan forgiveness won't happen or was simply a tool to use for votes," says Richard DeCapua, vice president of academic affairs for OneClass.

"The federal government has had a disappointing track record for providing relief to student borrowers under the previous administration. While there are influential Democrats calling for loan forgiveness, students at large, still do not believe this relief will be in the near future."