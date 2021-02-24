Not getting the answers you want over email? Here’s where you’re going wrong, according to an expert

More time than ever is being spent writing emails during the coronavirus pandemic, but as one expert points out, few of us are actually trained to use it effectively.

Even before the remote working brought on by Covid-19, people were clocking up a huge amount of time on email — six years over the course of a lifetime on average, in fact.

This was according to a study by software giant Adobe in 2019, referred to by business and marketing consultant Kim Arnold in her book "Email Attraction: Get what you want every time you hit send." That is longer than time spent eating, socializing or going on holiday, over the course of a lifetime, Arnold highlighted.

Despite this, she pointed out that no one actually gets formal training on how to write emails. And with enthusiasm for video calls waning, getting email right has never been more important.

Indeed, Arnold told CNBC via telephone that email has been a bit of an "unsung hero" amid the pandemic, while videoconferencing app Zoom had been considered the "poster child" for communicating virtually over the past year.

"We don't really acknowledge what a powerful tool it can be, particularly at the moment," she said.

Historically, Arnold explained that workers have used email to mainly exchange information, but that it is now also being used to build professional relationships in the absence of face-to-face meetings.

With that in mind, Arnold shared the following tips for crafting the perfect email to start productive workplace conversations.