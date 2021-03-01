'Shark Tank': Mark Cuban 'looks up to' the founder of Hopscotch–so he invested $550,000 in her app that teaches kids to code

On Friday, Samantha John pitched Hopscotch, an app that teaches kids how to code by building games, to the Sharks on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Over the last nine years, John turned her passion for programming into a profitable business.

But "when I was a kid, I never thought that coding was for me. I was like, 'Computers? Those are for boys,'" John said on Friday's episode of "Shark Tank."

It wasn't until her senior year at Columbia University in 2009 that John began to love programming.

"[When] I took my first computer science class, I was like, 'Why didn't I know that programming was so fun and creative and interesting?'" she said.

In 2012, John launched Hopscotch, offering her app for free. Within its first week, Hopscotch had 20,000 downloads.

Through Hopscotch, "young entrepreneurs [can] build and run their first business on the internet, all from their mobile device," John told the Sharks. "They use kid friendly programming language that I invented to make incredible games. By selling those games, they can turn their creations into real currency [while] learning real coding skills."

And now, John said Hopscotch has about 200,000 active users each month.