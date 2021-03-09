The small resume tweak that will get the attention of hiring managers, according to a career coach

In today's job market, every part of the application process plays an important role in getting you an interview and offer.

For many job seekers, the first impression you'll make with a new company is through your resume. But Wendy Braitman, a certified career coach at the outplacement firm Randstad RiseSmart, says people often make one major mistake that can mean the difference between your resume ending up in the "advance" versus "pass" pile.

"Where people often miss the mark is they will list the tasks they did at their job, but not the impact that it had," Braitman tells CNBC Make It.

This is a big mistake, Braitman explains, because it's not enough to tell your future employer the daily tasks and responsibilities you've taken on. More importantly, hiring managers want to see you connect the dots between how your daily work added value to the team or company overall.

"Most resumes will say, 'I've done this and that,' but what we really want to know is, 'how did it help the company?'"