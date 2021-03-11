New $3,000 child tax credit could raise issues for divorced parents

Divorced parents have to navigate a lot of challenges, but there's a new issue looming on the horizon thanks to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan: the child tax credit. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The legislation will, among other things, increase the child tax credit to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 annually for children under 6 for the tax year 2021. The American Rescue Plan Act also directs the IRS to send advance parents payments of up to half the credit amount periodically throughout 2021, starting as early as July. The bill does not change any of the other rules for claiming dependents. That could raise issues for single parents.

How claiming the child tax credit typically works

According to IRS rules, each dependent can only be claimed by one taxpayer. This isn't an issue for married couples, since they can file jointly and essentially count as a single entity to claim their children as dependents. But divorced parents and those who aren't married face a challenge: Only one parent can claim a child per year. Typically, the parent who has custody of the child for more time gets to claim the credit. But if the custody agreement mandates that it's a 50/50 split, then the parent with the higher adjusted gross income gets to claim it. In some cases, divorced or unmarried couples work out their own arrangements, such as those with multiple children dividing their children as dependents or those with only one child or an odd number of children alternating which years they claim a dependent for tax purposes. In those cases, parents typically fill out IRS Form 8332 to direct who should receive the amount.

Advanced payments of the child tax credit could create confusion