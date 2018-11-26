As divorcees decide who gets the house and how to split their assets, they should remember to address this key bargaining chip: Who gets to claim "head of household" on their taxes?

Though this tax-filing status can be beneficial to the newly single, it's also one of the most difficult to qualify for, due to its restrictions on the taxpayer and his or her dependents.

"Head of household filing status is generally better than filing single," said Dave Stolz, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' personal financial specialist credential committee.

"You have to make sure that you qualify," he said. "You have to have a child living with you for more than half the year."