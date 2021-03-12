Anne Hathaway: The view that women can’t be leaders is a myth that can be torn down

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway told CNBC Friday that a lack of female representation in positions of power is a something that "can be torn down at any moment, when we decide to tear it down."

Hathaway, who is also a goodwill ambassador for U.N. Women — the United Nations' body for gender equality — was speaking to CNBC's Tania Bryer on the back of International Women's Day earlier this week.

She said that the appointment of Kamala Harris, as the United States' first female vice president, represented a "huge opportunity, especially for the youth, to look up and see that and have it just be normal."

"I think that when you have someone like Kamala Harris in a position of that much power, it makes you want to cheer but it also wants to make you scream in frustration because the fact that we're just getting here now … it's all based on a myth, that only exists because we uphold it, which means that the myth can be torn down at any moment, when we decide to tear it down," Hathaway said.