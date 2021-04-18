The 10 best U.S. airports for cheap domestic flights

As Covid-19 vaccinations pick up with more than 77 million Americans fully vaccinated since January and with the CDC saying fully vaccinated can travel again at low-risk to themselves (though it's still not recommended), many are beginning to make travel plans again.

But with the surge in travel, experts are already warning that summer flights are expected to skyrocket. According to the Washington Post, earlier this month travel booking app Hopper saw 58% increase in searches for domestic summer travel.

But you can get better prices depending where your flying from, says travel website Scott's Cheap Flights.

On Monday, the website released its best and worst U.S. airports list for cheap domestic flight by analyzing data from 168 domestic airports over the last six months.

Here are the best U.S. airports for travel deals, according to the report.