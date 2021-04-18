The 10 best U.S. airports for cheap domestic flights

As Covid-19 vaccinations pick up with more than 77 million Americans fully vaccinated since January and with the CDC saying fully vaccinated can travel again at low-risk to themselves (though it's still not recommended), many are beginning to make travel plans again.
But with the surge in travel, experts are already warning that summer flights are expected to skyrocket. According to the Washington Post, earlier this month travel booking app Hopper saw 58% increase in searches for domestic summer travel.
But you can get better prices depending where your flying from, says travel website Scott's Cheap Flights.
On Monday, the website released its best and worst U.S. airports list for cheap domestic flight by analyzing data from 168 domestic airports over the last six months.
Here are the best U.S. airports for travel deals, according to the report.
1. Los Angeles (LAX)
Over the last six months, Scott's Cheap Flights found 114 deals, including $103 roundtrip nonstop flights from LAX to Chicago and trips from LAX to Oahu or Maui for $159.
2. Chicago (ORD)
Chicago's O'Hare had 109 deals, including $71 nonstop roundtrips from O'Hare to San Diego and $59 flights to Atlanta.
3. Minneapolis (MSP)
Minneapolis' St. Paul International Airport had a 106 deals, including $57 roundtrip nonstop flights from MSP to Chicago.
3. (tie) Austin (AUS)
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas had a 106 deals, including $35 roundtrip nonstop flights from Austin to New York City.
5. Denver (DEN)
Denver's International Airport had 103 deals, including $57 roundtrip nonstop flights from Denver to Salt Lake City and $59 roundtrip nonstop flights to Chicago.
6. Dallas (DFW)
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport had 100 deals, including $72 roundtrip nonstop flights from Dallas to New Orleans.
7. Detroit (DTW)
Detroit Metropolitan Airport had 97 deals, including $57 roundtrip nonstop flights from Detroit to Chicago, New York City and Washington D.C.
8. Orlando (MCO)
Orlando International Airport had 96 deals, including $41 roundtrip nonstop flights from Orlando to Boston and New York City.
9. Atlanta (ATL)
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had 95 deals, including $49 roundtrip nonstop flights from ATL to Chicago.
10. Las Vegas (LAS)
McCarren International Airport had 93 deals.
