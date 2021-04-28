The top 25 companies to work for in America of 2021, according to LinkedIn

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live and work, LinkedIn has released its annual top companies list to showcase which businesses will provide employees with the best opportunities for growth.

Using LinkedIn data, the social networking site ranked each of the 50 companies based on seven pillars: ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; and educational background needed. To qualify for the list, each company had to have at least 500 employees as of Dec. 31, 2020, and had to have staff reductions of less than 10% between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. LinkedIn, as well as its parent company Microsoft and Microsoft subsidiaries, were excluded from the list.

In addition to each company having career growth opportunities for staff, all of the organizations on the list are actively hiring, with more than 300,000 roles currently open across the 50 companies, reports LinkedIn.

"The Top Companies list features industry leaders that are investing in skills and growth for their employees," LinkedIn News Senior Managing Editor Laura Lorenzetti tells CNBC Make It. "And we know that people want to work for companies like Amazon that are investing in their careers."

Though Amazon, which ranks No. 1 on the list, has recently faced complaints from some workers, Lorenzetti emphasizes that the company offers "significant opportunities for growth." Currently, the company has committed $700 million to employee upskilling programs through 2025, it has a tuition-free Amazon Technical Academy that equips non-technical employees with skills to transition into technical careers and the company has a new mechatronics and robotics apprenticeship program to train employees interested in robotics, Lorenzetti says.

Other companies that made the list also ranked highly for commitments to improve internal and external equity and to build workplaces that allow employees to work from home. About 10% of the companies on the list fall in the health care industry, and many of these companies also offer benefits such as continuing education opportunities, social justice programs and extra financial support to workers who have been in high demand during the pandemic.

Take a look below to see what companies earned the top 25 spots on LinkedIn's list of top companies to work for.