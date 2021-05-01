How much revenue tech giants like Amazon and Apple make per minute

Big Tech had a big year in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic did not stop the seven biggest tech companies from growing in value by $3.4 trillion in total last year.

Tech giants like Amazon and Apple posted record revenues in recent months, with both companies topping $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time in the final quarter of 2020.

In fact, in Amazon's case, the e-commerce behemoth pulled in more than $830,000 in revenue per minute in its most recent quarter.

CNBC Make It looked at the most recent quarterly earnings reports that seven of the biggest brands in tech (Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla and Netflix) filed with the SEC in recent weeks, and broke down how much revenue they each made for every minute of the first three months of 2021. (There were 90 days, and 129,600 minutes, in the first quarter of 2021.)

Amazon: $837,330.25 revenue per minute in 2021's first quarter Apple: $691,234.57 per minute Alphabet: $426,805.56 per minute Microsoft: $321,805.56 per minute Facebook: $201,936.73 per minute Tesla: $80,162.04 per minute Netflix: $55,270.06 per minute

The companies brought in an average of $373,606 per minute, which is actually less than the same seven companies averaged in the previous quarter ($416,768 in revenue per minute, as business data website Visual Capitalist pointed out in a March graphic). Both Apple and Amazon posted record revenues in their final quarters of 2020, helping to boost the overall average, with Amazon pulling in over $950,000 in revenue per minute in that quarter.

In 2021's first quarter, Amazon led the pack by pulling in more than $108.5 billion in revenue. That breaks down to $837,330 per minute during that three-month period.

Amazon topped $100 billion in revenue for the second quarter in a row. Amazon is coming off a blockbuster year, as the pandemic forced people to do even more of their shopping online. Founder Jeff Bezos (who announced he's stepping down as Amazon CEO during the company's last quarterly earnings reveal) has even seen his personal net worth top $200 billion.