Tech

Netflix reports dramatic slowdown in subscribers

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Share
Key Points
  • Netflix reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 after the bell on Tuesday.

In this article

(L-R) Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos attend the "Marseille" Netflix TV Serie World Premiere At Palais Du Pharo In Marseille, on May 4, 2016 in Marseille, France.
Stephane Cardinale | Corbis | Getty Images

Netflix reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 after the bell on Tuesday.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $3.75, vs $2.97 expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $7.16 billion, vs $7.13 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
  • Global paid net subscriber additions: 3.98 million vs 6.2 million expected, according to Factset

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.