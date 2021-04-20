Netflix reports dramatic slowdown in subscribers

Key Points
- Netflix reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 after the bell on Tuesday.
(L-R) Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos attend the "Marseille" Netflix TV Serie World Premiere At Palais Du Pharo In Marseille, on May 4, 2016 in Marseille, France.
Stephane Cardinale | Corbis | Getty Images
Here are the key numbers:
- Earnings per share (EPS): $3.75, vs $2.97 expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts
- Revenue: $7.16 billion, vs $7.13 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
- Global paid net subscriber additions: 3.98 million vs 6.2 million expected, according to Factset
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.