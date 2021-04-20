Netflix reports dramatic slowdown in subscribers

In this article

Netflix reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 after the bell on Tuesday.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share (EPS): $3.75, vs $2.97 expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts

$3.75, vs $2.97 expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $7.16 billion, vs $7.13 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

$7.16 billion, vs $7.13 billion expected, according to Refinitiv Global paid net subscriber additions: 3.98 million vs 6.2 million expected, according to Factset

