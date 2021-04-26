Tesla posts record net income of $438 million, revenue surges by 74%

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk reacts following the company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York June 29, 2010

Tesla reported first-quarter results after the bell on Monday. The company beat expectations handily, but the stock dipped slightly after hours as investors digested the numbers.

Here's how the company fared in the quarter, compared to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Earnings: 93 cents per share vs. 79 cents per share expected

93 cents per share vs. 79 cents per share expected Revenue: $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected, up 74% from a year ago

Net profit reached a quarterly record of $438 million (on a GAAP basis), and the company recorded $518 million in revenue from sales of regulatory credits during the period.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle business reported in the first-quarter vehicle deliveries of 184,800 Model 3 and Model Y cars, beating expectations and setting a record for Tesla. However, the company also said it produced none of its higher-end Model S sedans or Model X SUVs for the period ending March. (It delivered 2,020 older Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from inventory.)