Delta CEO Ed Bastian speaks at Georgia Tech commencement ceremony

Georgia Tech is holding the university's commencement celebrations this weekend, and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is among the speakers slated to address new graduates on Saturday.

Bastian, 63, was named Delta's CEO in 2016 after previously holding roles as the airline's president and chief financial officer. The Delta CEO will be offering "words of encouragement" to the school's newest graduates, as well as discussing tips for "navigating future challenges," according to Georgia Tech.

After a year in which the airline industry was hit hard by travel restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, Bastian recently spoke to CNBC about the changing role of a CEO in challenging times as well as the "need to be more dynamic" in a time of social and political unrest.

Watch Bastian's commencement speech live on Saturday, May 8, at 8 a.m. ET:

