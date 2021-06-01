Roth or traditional IRA? Here's which one is better for young investors

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

If you're young and investing for the first time, you may be facing a confusing decision: traditional IRA or Roth IRA? For most, a Roth is the right choice, according to many financial experts.

The two types of accounts both offer tax advantages, the main difference being whether you want to pay taxes now or later.

With a traditional IRA, your contributions lower your taxable income for the current year. The money is then invested, and when you take it out after age 59½, you owe income taxes. Similar to a workplace 401(k), you've deferred your tax bill.

With a Roth IRA, you invest money that's already been taxed. When you withdraw it in retirement, you get the gains tax-free, assuming you follow the withdrawal requirements.

Basically, you've pre-paid your taxes. If you are in a low tax bracket now and expect your income to grow over your career — and thus reach a higher tax bracket — it makes sense to contribute to a Roth and lock in that low tax rate now.

Plus, income tax rates in general are extremely low right now, thanks to the 2017 tax law changes, making Roths even more attractive. It is almost certain that tax rates will eventually increase.