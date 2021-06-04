How this ex-Intel boss became an 'accidental environmentalist' fighting to eliminate single-use plastics

Even so, Footprint, which ranked No. 45 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is quite intentional about its goals to make the planet healthier . Food companies, from large ones like McDonald's and Conagra to small ones like Sweetgreen and Beyond Meat, use Footprint's plant-based, biodegradable packaging.

And while Footprint, which launched in 2014, is working to eliminate single-use plastics, a key issue for the health of the planet , he didn't set out with the intention to be a sustainability activist.

Troy Swope 's journey to launching the compostable container company Footprint started when he was working as a manager at the Silicon Valley tech company, Intel .

Swope, 48, was running a materials engineering group at Intel, where he was responsible for innovating materials that would save the company money.

"We saw that plastic was actually damaging our product in transit, and it was damaging it through outgassing," which is when gas that was previously dissolved or absorbed in a solid is released, Swope explains.

"The best way to describe outgassing is your new car smell," he says. "That's actually plastic and leathers and glues outgassing."

While Swope's team at Intel was able to identify the plastic that was outgassing and damaging products in transit, he says they "couldn't really get it to stop."

This made Swope, who has four children, think about whether the food wrapped in plastic that he and his family buy was also dangerous. Swope brought pineapple spears and apples wrapped in in PET, or polyethylene terephthalate plastic, and several microwaveable items wrapped in PET and PP, or polypropylene plastic.

"I started bringing that food to Intel and testing it to see if the same kind of characteristics that we saw on Intel's product was in the food. And actually, far more was on food," according to Swope. "And that scared the crap out of me."

Some components in some plastics have raised concerns with industry watchers. There is "significant evidence that exposures to two types of chemicals found in plastics — phthalates and bisphenols — can affect health, especially if the exposure occurs in the womb or during early childhood," the New York Times reported. And there is some sentiment that "existing government regulations are inadequate to protect us from these chemicals."

Indeed, "very few of the chemicals used in food packaging, especially plastic, have been properly tested for human health, like hormonal effects," Dr. Leo Trasande, Director of the Division of Environmental Pediatrics and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Pediatrics at NYU School of Medicine and an advisor for Footprint, tells CNBC Make It.

However, "serious concerns about the health effects" of certain plastics (including phthalates and bisphenols) "include obesity, infertility, gestational diabetes as well as a host of other chronic conditions," Trasande says. Phthalates are "typically used in softer polyvinylchloride and other plastics," and bisphenols are "used in harder polycarbonate plastics," he says.

The Plastics Industry Association says that suggesting that "everyday" uses of plastic are toxic is "fearmongering" and "undermines public confidence in the rigorous testing that these products undergo," according to a spokesperson.

By 2012, Swope says he was ready to take on the "cause" of getting plastic containers away from food. So he started raising money to build Footprint with a former Intel colleague, Yoke Chung.

Today, Footprint develops plant-based fiber containers for frozen food, fresh produce, ready-to-eat meals and quick service food businesses, to name a few. The containers Footprint sells to customers aim to be recyclable, compostable and biodegradable.

According to public funding database Crunchbase, Footprint has raised almost $520 million. Investors include Cleveland Avenue, which was founded and led by former McDonald's CEO Don Thompson, and Stamford, Conn.-headquartered investment company Olympus Partners.

It's worth noting that Swope is not against all plastics — plastics in cars or phone technology, for example, are to be expected, he says

"My No. 1 objective was to get plastic away from food for my children's health, for everybody's children's health," Swope says.