Dogecoin? Meme stocks? Why 'boring' investments are still your best bet

When I wrote about dogecoin a few weeks ago, I received a few dozen emails from readers interested in investing in cryptocurrency. Many who wrote in asked which crypto is best, while others wanted to know how much they should buy.

Very few asked whether or not they should invest in crypto at all; it seemed a given that they should.

But cryptocurrencies alone are not a sound investment, investing experts say; nor are other currently popular investment trends including holding meme stocks like GameStop, or day trading generally (GameStop did not immediately respond to request for comment). Cryptos and meme stocks are extremely volatile, and research shows that you're much more likely to lose money day trading long term than you are profiting.

While these alternative investment strategies have captured the millennial and Gen Z investor imagination, financial planners urge young investors to remember that they shouldn't be a substitute for a more standard, some might say boring, foundation.

The interest in these investments can be partially attributed to younger generations feeling locked out of traditional forms of wealth building, says Leanna Haakons, founder of Black Hawk Financial. Though millennials, on average, face larger student debt loads and higher costs of living than Gen X or baby boomers, they've also seen wages stagnate and full-time jobs replaced with part-time gigs. This gives them less money month to month to set aside in an index fund.

A get-rich-quick scheme that requires a one-time cash deposit is alluring when you feel the deck is stacked against you, Haakons says. It's enticing to see the prices of meme stocks and, at certain times, cryptos soar.

But these volatile assets shouldn't be any investor's core holding — especially those just starting out, says Brad Wright, a Boston-based certified financial planner. "People think these [assets] will never go down, and that's a bad mindset," says Wright.

Just as you wouldn't rely on a lottery ticket to fund your retirement, you shouldn't count on cashing in on GameStop or dogecoin.