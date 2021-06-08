Clover Health rally escalates, shares double on session as Reddit retail trading mania spreads

Passionate day traders glued to their Reddit message boards have found their new favorite target — Clover Health — pushing the shares up triple digits Tuesday.

Shares of Clover Health, a Medicare insurance start-up that went public via Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC, jumped more than 100% on Tuesday after surging 32% in the previous session. Amid morning trading, Clover has already traded over 157 million shares, seven times more than its 30-day average volume of 22 million shares, according to FactSet.

Chatter about Clover grew on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, which now has more than 10 million participants. The infamous chatroom has been all over AMC Entertainment in the past week as traders piled into shares and call options of the movie theater chain and drove the stock up more than 110% in June.

A short squeeze could be at play for Clover Health, which has 32.7% of its float shares sold short, according to data from S3 Partners. That compares to about 18% short interest in AMC. When a heavily shorted stock suddenly jumps high, short sellers are forced to buy back shares and close its short position to cut losses.

Retail traders on Reddit are encouraging each other to take advantage of the big short interest in Clover and aim to squeeze out short sellers.

"This looks like the perfect setup for a combined short and gamma squeeze. I see no reason why CLOV couldn't reach the same price point as AMC did last week (>$70). It might even go higher than that," one trending Reddit post said Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Clover shares tumbled after short seller Hindenburg published a scathing report that called the company a "broken business." Clover said in February that it received a notice of investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission and that it intends to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Wendy's is also getting love from Reddit traders as shares gained more than 15% on Tuesday alone.

The restaurant chain in May reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its forecast for the year.

GameStop, the star of the show during the January trading mania, climbed 17%, while AMC Entertainment gained 6% Tuesday.

The SEC said Monday it's keeping a close eye on the recent wild trading in certain stocks to determine if there have been "any disruptions of the market, manipulative trading, or other misconduct."