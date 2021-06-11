This couple retired in their 30s—here's why they keep $80,000 in their savings account

Being an early retiree means keeping a close eye on your spending. For Steve Adcock, 39, and his wife Courtney, 36, who have been retired since 2016, being financially savvy is especially important because they haven't added a penny to their investments since they left their jobs.

The couple, whose net worth sits around $1.2 million, have the majority of their investments in targeted retirement funds. But they keep their spending money in a high-yield savings account. The account has at least two years' worth of expenses at all times, which in the past few years has ranged from $60,000 to $80,000.

The Adcocks follow the "4% rule" to determine how much they can afford to spend each year. The rule says that early retirees can in most cases safely withdraw 4% a year from their retirement savings portfolio. The number is half of the 8% long-term historical average return on balanced portfolios.

Under this rule, the amount they can spend may fluctuate year to year but has gradually increased over time as their investments have grown.

"If we're having a good year and we're making money, we can be a little bit more flexible with our lifestyle," Courtney explains. "And then if we're in a down market, we will really cut back and get our [annual] budget more in the $30,000 to $40,000 range instead of up near $50,000."