The 10 best U.S. states for retirement in 2021

Planning for your golden years is important, including choosing where you want to live.

A number of factors may influence your decision. Perhaps you're worried how close you'll be to family and friends, whether you'll find a good health-care provider or whether your money will stretch far enough.

To see how each U.S. state compares, personal finance website Bankrate ranked the best and worst states for retirement for 2021. The data took five factors into account for each location: affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime, with the biggest emphasis on affordability (40%) and wellness (20%).

"This is a deeply personal decision, and there's a lot of subjectivity, and so we're trying to add some objectivity," Jeff Ostrowski, Bankrate.com analyst, tells CNBC Make It. "I think the most important thing is where you feel comfortable, where your kids are, where your doctors are and where your friends are."

Although Georgia ranks at the top of the list this year, Ostrowski says it was neck and neck with Florida. However, Bankrate's emphasis on things like affordability propelled Georgia to the top. The state has light tax burdens and ranks 3rd in terms of affordability.

Check out the top 10 best states to retire in the U.S. below: