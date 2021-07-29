Twitter, Facebook, Google among major companies changing return-to-office plans amid delta variant spread

A handful of the country's most influential tech companies are responding to rising Covid-19 cases by delaying return-to-office plans, mandating employees get the vaccine and shutting down offices altogether. A Twitter spokesperson tells CNBC Make It that "after careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office re-openings, effective immediately." In mid-July, the company's New York and San Francisco offices were re-opened at a reduced 50% capacity for vaccinated employees who wished to return. Twitter made headlines in May 2020 when CEO Jack Dorsey said employees could work from home "forever" if they wanted. The Twitter spokesperson added the company will "continue to assess the reopening of additional offices based on our decision-making framework that takes into account a variety of factors including infection and vaccination rates in the office locations. While opening our offices is our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs." The corporate moves follow a number of recent announcements from political leaders. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get vaccinated or face strict Covid-19 testing. And on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendations that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas with "substantial and high transmission" of Covid-19.

Flurry of announcements in recent days as Covid-19 cases rise

Twitter is among the latest to announce its pandemic response plans amid growing concern of the latest rise in cases due to the highly transmissible delta variant. Some companies are already pushing their plans into next year — Lyft and the software company Asana will delay their return dates to February 2022. Apple led the pack when it announced last week it was delaying return-to-office plans by at least a month until October. CEO Tim Cook's original return plan received criticism from employees by mandating that workers would be required back in offices on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The company also updated its recommendation that workers and customers alike wear masks inside retail stores regardless of vaccination status. Elsewhere in Silicon Valley, Facebook announced Wednesday that employees returning to any U.S. campus will be required to be fully vaccinated. Vice President of People Lori Goler said the policy will be implemented based on local conditions and regulations and will include a process for those who can't be vaccinated for medical or other reasons. Facebook "will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves," Goler said in a statement. The company previously said in June it plans to open most of their U.S. offices at 50% capacity by early September, with an eye toward full reopening in October. "They are monitoring the situation closely," a spokesperson tells CNBC Make It. Workers whose jobs require them to be onsite are advised to report to the office half of the time for the foreseeable future. Everyone else at all levels across the company can request to work remotely full-time after the pandemic. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also told employees Wednesday that they will delay office returns by a month to October, and that returning employees will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning in the U.S in the coming weeks. The company previously planned to bring workers back to the office on September 1 for at least three days a week. "We are excited that we've started to re-open our campuses and encourage Googlers who feel safe coming to sites that have already opened to continue doing so," Pichai said in his email. "At the same time, we recognize that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office." Google will monitor Covid-19 data and give employees at least 30 days notice before transitioning into its full return plans. Employees in "special circumstances" will be able to apply to work remotely for the remainder of the year.

More employers could follow