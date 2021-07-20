Apple reportedly postpones return to office until October

An aerial view of the new Apple headquarters on April 28, 2017 in Cupertino, California.

Apple will delay a return to office by at least a month, rolling back its initial plan to bring workers in three days a week starting in September, Bloomberg reported.

The report will push Apple's return to office date to October at the earliest, and comes as deadly Covid-19 variants spread nationwide. Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

CEO Tim Cook sent out an email last month asking workers to return to the office Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with the option to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, The Verge reported.

The move brought major pushback from employees, with some calling the plan a move that has "forced some of our colleagues to quit," according to an internal memo obtained by The Verge.

Apple's plan is one of the strictest return to work policies among Big Tech companies. Microsoft announced it would allow employees to work from home half the time, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last month full-time employees can work from home if their jobs can be done remotely. Both Twitter and Spotify have touted permanent work from home policies.

