The Common App will officially no longer ask about students’ disciplinary records

Every year, over 1 million aspiring college students apply using the Common Application. On Friday, the organization announced the form had been given a significant refresh for the 2021-2022 academic year, including "updated questions and tools designed to both expand access and facilitate a more equitable, inclusive college application process."

One of the biggest changes that will take effect this year: Students will no longer be required to report whether they've been cited for a disciplinary violation at school.

The change was announced in Sept. 2020 but officially goes into effect on Aug. 1.

"We want all students to feel supported by Common App regardless of where they are on their path to education attainment," says Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of Common App, in a statement. "This is about providing the tools and resources needed to meet more students where they are and help them navigate the path to and through college.

"Our hope is that the incremental changes we've made on the application this year will be a critical step in our collective effort to reduce barriers for students of color and those from low-income backgrounds."