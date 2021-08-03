Why tenants are still struggling to pay their bills, despite $46 billion in rental relief available

Despite tens of billions of dollars in rental relief being made available to tenants who are behind on their housing payments, the number of eviction filings is already ticking up in some states just days after the Covid-19 eviction moratorium lapsed, housing attorneys say.

While over $46 billion in rental relief was allocated by the federal government, just $3 billion has made it out.

Each state has its own program and process for disbursing the aid. However, tenants face an uphill battle when it comes to getting the relief, since they have to overcome multiple barriers, says Caitlin Cedfeldt, staff attorney at Legal Aid of Nebraska. Cedfeldt represents tenants in eviction cases and helps them access financial assistance.

The most basic barrier, at least in Nebraska, is that many tenants often have no idea the assistance is even available, says Cedfeldt. "If they are aware, they might not know that they are eligible for it, especially if they have already received it once," says Cedfeldt.

Qualifying households are eligible for up to 12 months of back rent for debt accrued since March 13, 2020, as well as up to 12 months of electric or gas utility back pay.

Online-only applications present another challenge for people who are not tech-savvy or do not have internet access. The applications are not particularly smartphone-friendly, Cedfeldt says, and many low-income tenants only have access to a smartphone rather than a desktop computer.

It can also be difficult for tenants to procure the documentation required to apply for the relief. Typically, a photo ID, employment verification and written lease is needed, says Cedfeldt.

"The written lease in particular can be difficult if your landlord is not wanting to participate in the program or just wants the tenant to leave," says Cedfeldt.

And while Cedfeldt says most landlords are participating in the program, it can be difficult to get some to "sit down and do their part of the application." Landlords need to provide paperwork including a lease and documentation of rent owed, as well as sign off on the application.

"Usually at this point the relationship is so strained that the tenant may not want to contact, or has a hard time getting a response from, the landlord," she says.