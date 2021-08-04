The smartest people use a simple model and these 6 phrases to say 'no' when they need to, says CEO—here's how it works

Asking for what you want at work is a crucial skill for career growth. But it's just as important to express what you don't want. While "no" is a loaded word, it protects your time, energy and focus. Most people sense they need to say it more often, but tense up at the thought of delivering it. Typically, they realize they should have said no only after they failed to do so. In our jumpy work world filled with hallucinated urgency, we often respond with what I call a "flash response" — an immediate answer to a yes or no request, and is fueled by reflex, impulse and distraction. That's because most of us don't have a framework to support us in our choice. Luckily, through years of researching the smartest and most productive employees, I came up with the Hourglass method — a step-by-step guide for consciously deciding when to say no.

Saying 'no': How to use the Hourglass method

At the center of every real hourglass is a narrow neck that regulates the flow of sand. But in our Hourglass, instead of funneling sand, we are funneling decisions, slowing them down momentarily and taking a strategic pause in the neck of the glass to allow proper consideration before we respond.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The Hourglass Model Juliet Funt, author of "A Minute to Think"

Here's how it works: If you get a request through an email, text or someone popping their head in your office, ask for a little time and turn to the Hourglass. At the top of the Hourglass, begin by noting the flash response you initially had to the request: Yes or no? Write down whatever you felt like saying in the moment. Next is the critical consideration phase, in which you pause to examine three things: Your motives, your history, and your future. Ask yourself if you are enthusiastically accepting an opportunity you want or, conversely, people-pleasing, operating on fear or kissing up. If you're seeking the feeling of being needed, liked or gaining visibility —own that truth. Jot down a few private thoughts about your motives, whether negative or positive. Consider next your recent history of similar yes or no choices. Think about if you've volunteered too much in the past and felt a pinch of resentment. On the flip side, look for where you may have said no to opportunities that left you curious and hankering for involvement. Let your past experiences play into the choice before you. The last step before responding is to consider the future. Project whether your yes or no benefits or harms you or your team days from now, weeks from now, or even longer. How will your response protect your time and focus? How will it impact results? Will it challenge or support your relationships and influence? If you are facing a complex no, you'll have to gather more information to complete this phase. At the base of the Hourglass, it's time to make your decision and note your considered response. Make a choice, write it down, then deliver it with the confidence bred by the intentionality you've shown. (This entire process can shorten to an automatic moment or two once it has become familiar.)

Example phrases to help you say no