Harvard lecturer: 'No specific skill will get you ahead in the future'—but this 'type of thinking' will

From as far back as many of us can remember, we've been taught that specialists are more likely to succeed. In such a competitive environment, business thinkers point to "domain expertise" as an enduring source of advantage. The logic is straightforward: Acquiring "expert" status will lead to enhanced credibility, rapid job advancement and higher incomes. And the approach has worked. Many of today's leaders ascended by specializing. But, after decades of global trend-watching, teaching, researching and writing about complex uncertainties and risk management, it appears that the specialist era is waning.

The future belongs to generalists

Being broad-minded is usually dismissed as dabbling without really adding value. But today's faster-than-ever advancement of technology, combined with increased uncertainty, demands an ability to think creatively in ambiguous situations. To succeed, one must have a breadth of perspective and be able to connect the dots (the domain of generalists) across subject areas, rather than the ability to generate dots (the domain of specialists, or "experts"). Consider the generalist who knows something about A.I., finance and marketing. In addition to continuously learning more about those fields, she finds ways to be interested in other domains. Then there's the specialist, who spends most of his time learning about data structures in computer science. He constantly applies formulaic solutions to situations that are rarely well-defined. As a result, he has a harder time justifying differing perspectives in the face of conflicting data. The generalist, on the other hand, has a wide set of tools to draw from and can dynamically adjust her course of action as a situation evolves. Just look back at how quickly the world changed after the development of the Internet and wireless data technologies. Jeff Bezos was not a retail specialist who took on his competitors and won. He was a relative newcomer to retail — and yet, he was able to adapt quickly and seize a gigantic opportunity. He connected the dots and found success with Amazon. Elon Musk combined an understanding of physics, engineering, programming, design, manufacturing and business to create several successful companies in completely different fields. Some of history's most impactful innovators were generalists, too. French physicist Marie Curie, for example, is one of just two Nobel Prize winners who won a second prize in a different domain.

What it means to be a generalist

So what are the traits of generalists? For starters, they think wider and bigger, and tend to zoom out when it comes to gathering data to make smart decisions. They read the whole paper, for example, and not just the section about their industry. If their primary focus is oil and gas, they'll study the dynamics affecting the retail sector. The ways in which seemingly unrelated developments may impact each other are constantly on their minds; they study the interconnections across industries and imagine how changes in one domain can disrupt operations in another. And perhaps the most important trait of all: They do not rely too heavily on experts. In some cases, experts and technologies are indeed useful and essential. But when we outsource our focus to them, we become more vulnerable to letting them take over our field of vision. Becoming blind to what experts leave out can be a very dangerous thing. At the very least, we should think — or ask — about what other variables might be worth considering.

Generalists excel at navigating uncertainty

Philip E. Tetlock, a psychologist and professor at the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business, conducted a 20-plus year study of 284 professional forecasters, and noted his findings in his 2005 book "Expert Political Judgment: How Good Is It? How Can We Know?" He asked his forecasters to predict the probability of various occurrences both within and outside of their areas of expertise. Surprising, an analysis of more than 80,000 forecasts found that experts were less accurate predictors than non-experts in their area of expertise. When seeking accuracy of predictions, Tetlock concluded, it's better to turn to "those who know many little things, draw from an eclectic array of traditions, and accept ambiguity and contradictions." A heavy reliance on a single perspective, he added, is detrimental to one's ability to successfully navigate vague situations.

Career success for generalists