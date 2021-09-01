You should keep your checking and savings accounts at different banks—here's why

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

Do you want to save more money? Try tricking yourself into it.

One way to do that is by splitting your paycheck up between accounts at separate banks, so your checking account is at bank A, while your savings account is at bank B.

This trick works because it adds friction between you and your money. When all your money is in one place, it can be tempting to spend it. But by hiding your savings away, you'll be less tempted to spend what you can't see.

Start by creating a monthly budget that includes all of your essential expenses, such as rent, groceries, and student loan payments. You should also give yourself a buffer for any miscellaneous spending. Any leftover amount should be earmarked for savings.

Next, open a new bank account just for savings at a different bank than your checking account.

Finally, update your direct deposit so it puts a certain amount into each account each time you get paid. Your savings will be automatically taken out, leaving only the amount you budgeted to spend within reach.

Alternatively, you can set up an automatic transfer to your new savings account each month.

The important thing is to make sure you move money to savings before you can spend it.

Now, unless there's an emergency, forget about that second account and let your savings grow.

