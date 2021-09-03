This is the most expensive country to send overseas workers

Japan has overtaken the U.K. as the most expensive place to send overseas employees to work, a new report has found.

The average expatriate package in Japan costs employers $405,685 – more than any other international business hub, according to "MyExpatriate Market Pay" survey by data company ECA International.

The study — which takes into account cash salaries, benefits and tax — points to an uptick in the overall cost of mid-level expat packages in Japan. It comes even as other parts of the world saw the price of accommodation and benefits take a hit due to the pandemic.

The U.K. fell from the top spot to rank as the second most expensive location to send overseas employees in 2020. The others that ranked high on the overall cost list were India, China and Hong Kong.