This 31-year-old 'frugal' millionaire spent over $45,000 on an aquarium—here's why he says it's worth it

Graham Stephan has always been frugal. From pinching pennies on coffee to avoiding installing an air conditioner in the old set for his popular YouTube channel, the self-made millionaire isn't one to spend money on anything unnecessary.

Even his Tesla was an experiment in savings, with Stephan explaining in a video how the car will ultimately pay for itself over its lifetime. "In the past, every single one of my purchases was really well calculated," the 31-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "I know if I'm going to spend money on something, here's how much it's going to make me back residually or here's how it's a good deal."

But Stephan made one recent purchase where he ignored his philosophy entirely: his $45,000 aquarium. The massive 310-gallon tank sits in the entryway of his Las Vegas home, equipped with color-changing lights and filled with coral reef and brightly colored fish.