Oct. 5 is World Teacher’s Day—here’s how much teachers around the world are paid

First celebrated in 1994, Oct. 5 is recognized internationally as World Teachers' Day to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 UNESCO Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers around the globe.

"The pandemic has shone a light on the irreplaceable value of the teaching profession in society but also on the difficult working conditions facing many teachers," write UNESCO leaders in a statement. "On World Teachers' Day we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher."

Today, compensation and working conditions can vary widely for teachers around the world.

Most recent OECD data indicates that salaries for primary teachers with 15 years of experience are highest in Luxembourg, where educators earn $101,360 per year, on average.

In the United States, teachers make closer to $62,101 behind Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and Ireland.