'I felt like I was being experimented on': 1 in 4 teachers are considering quitting after this past year

The Facebook group "Teaching During COVID-19" has over 134,500 members. The page was created on March 14th, 2020 "to serve as a resource for teachers to share lesson ideas, student connection ideas and to support each other as we face something in education we've never experienced before." One of those members is Henry Rivera Leal, 32. Rivera Leal began teaching English at Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana in August 2015. He says he loves teaching and prides himself on trying to be "a positive male role model of color" for students. "I wanted to help. I wanted to be a part of the solution," he says. In Sept. 2020, he resigned. Since March 2020, teachers have been on the front lines of addressing some of the most serious social implications of the coronavirus pandemic. Many teachers shifted between teaching in-person and online, raised crucial awareness about issues such as childhood hunger and inequality and have become political pawns in pandemic precaution and race relation debates. For many teachers, the stress has been too much. Before the pandemic, researchers estimated that one out of six American teachers was likely to leave the profession. New survey data from the nonprofit RAND Corporation suggests that now one out of four teachers is considering quitting after this school year. Nearly half of teachers who identified as Black or African American reported that they were likely to leave their jobs by the end of the school year — a significantly higher percentage than teachers of other races.

Preexisting pressures

"It's not exactly clear when these people will leave their jobs, if ever, but it does provide some detail about their level of stress and potential dissatisfaction with their working environment and working conditions," says Elizabeth D. Steiner, co-author of the report and policy researcher for RAND. "Teachers were almost twice as likely to report that they were experiencing frequent job-related stress as the general employed adult population. And about three times as many teachers said that they were experiencing symptoms of depression as the general adult population."

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Courtesy of RAND

Respondents cited pandemic-related stress, health concerns and a lack of child care for their own kids among reasons for wanting to leave the profession. Steiner adds that "Teaching was also a stressful occupation before the pandemic." "We tend to pretend like everything was perfect before February of 2020," says Nela Richardson, chief economist of human resource management firm ADP. But she points out that in 2019 there were massive teacher strikes where teachers protested for better pay and resources for students. Richardson herself is the daughter of a high school teacher. "My mom taught remotely most of last year, which I was thankful for because of the crisis. She's now back teaching in the classroom. But it's not an easy job, it wasn't before the pandemic, and now the demands have gotten stronger," she says. "Young people, elementary students, middle schoolers, high schoolers, have gone through a year of stress, a year of not being with their peers, a year of not having normal social relationships. And school is the place where all of this is supposed to come together."

"A much more serious problem"