Jeff Bezos’ mom saved ‘Star Trek’ toys he made as a kid — William Shatner just took them to space

It's a big week for Jeff Bezos' inner "Trekkie."

On Wednesday, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder lived out something of a childhood fantasy by launching Captain James T. Kirk — that is, the "Star Trek" actor who portrayed Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner — to the edge of space in a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.

But, that's not all. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Bezos revealed that Shatner would take a few special pieces of memorabilia along for the ride: a set of homemade cardboard "Star Trek" toys that the billionaire crafted when he was just 9 years old.

The toys appear to be drawn-on cardboard cutouts, made to resemble some of the sci-fi props that Shatner's Kirk and other "Star Trek" characters used on the show. "I made these tricorders and communicator to play 'Star Trek' with my friends when I was 9 years old, and my incredible mom saved them for 48 years," Bezos wrote on Instagram.

"Star Trek" debuted on television in 1966, when Bezos was just two years old.

Writing about his old toys, Bezos said his mother "dug them up this past week" and that Shatner was game to take them along. "Please don't judge me for the artwork," Bezos joked on Instagram.