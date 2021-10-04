Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is launching William Shatner on October tourist spaceflight

Actor William Shatner speaks at the "William Shatner" panel during the 17th annual official Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Science fiction will soon become reality, as William Shatner is scheduled to launch on the next crewed spaceflight of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Blue Origin plans to fly the Canadian actor, who famously played Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, as one of the passengers on the company's New Shepard rocket.

The launch is planned for Oct. 12. Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers is joining the flight, with the crew of four rounded out by the previously announced members Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries.

Blue Origin will host a live webcast of the mission, called NS-18, with coverage set to begin at 8 a.m. ET on Oct. 12.