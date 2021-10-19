The 10 most in-demand green jobs right now—some pay over $100,000 a year

Conversations about climate change have been happening for decades, but recent events, including soaring gas prices and extreme weather, have given these discussions a new urgency. In response, sectors like renewable energy, environmental science and forestry are growing rapidly, creating new jobs and a greater demand for workers to fill these roles.

Government and corporate leaders alike are turning their attention to the environment with goals of building a greener, more climate-resilient economy. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced last year that its climate work would create more than 20,000 jobs in clean energy and related industries around the world by 2025. In April, President Biden unveiled a new plan to drastically reduce the United States's greenhouse gas emissions and create "millions of good-paying, union jobs" to combat climate change.

"There's more interest and demand for environmental jobs for a couple reasons," Valeria Orozco, the director of sustainability at Indeed, tells CNBC Make It. "Investors are increasingly asking companies about what they're doing to address the climate crisis, because science is alerting us of all these issues that could affect business — and investors don't like risk."

Orozco continues: "More workers now also want to be part of companies who are making commitments in that space. The Biden administration, too, is talking a lot about investing in climate change solutions, and those investments will require skilled professionals to work toward those solutions."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in environmental science and specialties are projected to grow 8% the next decade, which is as fast as the average U.S. job growth rate. Indeed analyzed job postings on its website from July through September to determine which sustainability jobs are high in-demand, ranging from civil engineers who must consider environmental hazards and climate change adaptation in their projects to arborists who study and care for trees. Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs with an environmental focus and how much they pay: