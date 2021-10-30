Jerry Lawson is one of the most important Silicon Valley pioneers you've never heard of — here's why

Gerald "Jerry" Lawson led a team that developed the Fairchild Channel F gaming console, in 1976, which featured the industry's first removable game cartridges.

Video games are a nearly $180 billion industry. And if you've ever played one before, you might not realize the debt you owe to a man named Jerry Lawson. Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, who died 10 years ago at the age of 70, isn't a household name — but he was a gaming pioneer, and one of the few Black engineers working in the tech industry in the 1970s. In 1976, Lawson led a team of engineers that developed and released the first removable video game cartridges. At the time, gaming consoles came pre-loaded with a set number of games, like Atari's "Pong." The console Lawson's team built for the cartridges, called the Fairchild Channel F and released by a San Francisco-based semiconductor company, mostly flopped — but Lawson's game-changing idea was later adopted by popular gaming brands like Atari and Nintendo. And while the average gamer might not know Lawson's name, he's earned recognition from the video game industry in recent years, including a spot in the World Video Game Hall of Fame. "He's absolutely a pioneer," Allan Alcorn, the creator of "Pong," said about his friend in 2011, when the International Game Developers Association honored Lawson's career.

The origins of a Silicon Valley pioneer

Lawson was raised in Queens, New York City and never graduated from college. As one of the few Black engineers in Silicon Valley in the 1970s, Lawson told Vintage Computing & Gaming in 2009, his skin color "could be both a plus and minus." Being an anomaly in tech helped him stand out — in both productive and uncomfortable ways. "If you did good, you did twice as good, [because] you got instant notoriety about it," Lawson said. Lawson ran in similar circles as some of Silicon Valley's more well-known giants. Once, he said, he met Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak at the Homebrew Computer Club, a local hobbyist group — and "was not impressed with them — either one, in fact." But Alcorn impressed him. After Fairchild sent Lawson to meet with Alcorn, to discuss electronic parts for "Pong," a switch flipped in Lawson's brain: He began a side project building his own coin-operated video game in his garage. And when Fairchild found out about the game, called "Demolition Derby," the company convinced him to build a much fancier gaming console at work.

Building the Channel F, for 'fun'

Lawson's console would be a first: Fairchild had never built one before. Lawson said he felt "like a secret agent" quietly developing his platform without tipping off any competitors, he said in a 2005 keynote address at the Classic Gaming Expo in Burlingame, California. After just six months of development, Lawson's team emerged in 1976 with the Channel F, which stood for "fun." The Channel F included the gaming world's first digital, at-home joystick, and even featured the first-ever "pause" button for a gaming console. But, mostly it stood out because players could swap out different video game cartridges. Lawson's team had to build a special mechanism that allowed you to insert and remove cartridges over and over again "without destroying the semiconductors" or even causing a small explosion from static electricity. "Nobody had the capability of plugging in memory devices in mass quantity like [that] in a consumer product," Lawson said in 2009. "Nobody."

A lasting legacy — especially for Black engineers