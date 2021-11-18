The real key to ending the Great Resignation is focusing on 'enthusiastic stayers'

Americans are quitting their jobs at staggering rates, making it an exciting time to shop around for a new gig while recruiters do everything they can to court new workers. But as companies push hiring efforts into overdrive, management researchers say they're neglecting the real stars of the workforce: enthusiastic stayers. These are employees who are currently happy in their jobs and want to stay with the company, despite changes to their role during the pandemic or taking on added stress during times of high turnover. Enthusiastic stayers are more engaged, productive and help businesses make more money, according to research published in the Journal of Managerial Issues. They also make up more than one-third of the workforce. The more organizations focus on bringing in new workers rather than recognizing and promoting people who stay, the more turnover they'll see down the road, Georgetown management professor Brooks Holtom and author on the study tells CNBC Make It — "unless the organization does something to counteract that."

Businesses are too focused on recruitment during Great Resignation

When companies face labor shortages, they're more likely to relax their hiring standards, Holtom says. At the same time, throwing out monetary perks like flashy hiring bonuses, retirement benefits, tuition assistance and even higher wages can attract workers quickly. Once workers are in the door, however, if they're not motivated by the purpose of the business or don't see a future for themselves at a company, they're not likely to stick around. Workers may be attracted to temporary benefits like a hiring bonus, for example, but "if that's the only thing bringing people into an organization, it's unlikely to be an enduring factor in retaining them," Holtom says. These factors are also easy for competitors to match, so workers could be lured away by similar benefits somewhere else if the tight job market keeps up. Some of these behaviors could prolong the Great Resignation for months, if not years, to come. Instead, Holtom says the key for reversing the turnover trend is "building an organization based on people who fit with the vision of the job and culture, which increases the probability they'll be enthusiastic stayers."

Retaining enthusiastic stayers improves culture for everyone