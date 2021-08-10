Employers offer perks, from college tuition to retirement benefits, to attract workers

Business are getting creative in their efforts to attract and retain workers amid a labor shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray Bales, president of a Seniors Helping Seniors franchise in Knoxville, Tennessee, implemented a special bonus program to entice caretakers back into the workforce. In addition to raising hourly wages and offering a $150 signing bonus, the business donates $50 to a local charity supporting Alzheimer's research in the name of the employee.

"It's a whole new way that caregivers are able to give," said Bales.

During the pandemic, the business — which pairs elderly clients who need in-home care and companionship with seniors who are still interested in working — had to lay off its entire workforce. But now, it's busier than ever. After adding the signing bonus plus donation, Bales got 12 applications in a week and hired two new caregivers.

Still, he needs to fill 30 to 40 jobs. "Hopefully a lot of these [applications] we will go ahead with and we'll be back to work," he said. "We have a long list of folks that are waiting for help and that's the thing that just breaks my heart."

Labor shortage

The coronavirus pandemic left millions unemployed over the last year and resulted in additional benefits from states and the federal government for those out of work, including extra money every week. Now, while hires picked up to 6.7 million in June, job postings are also higher than ever — job openings were 10.1 million in June, according to the Labor Department.

That may outpace the number of people actively looking for work. The July jobs report showed that there are some 8.7 million unemployed looking for jobs.

Economists point to a few reasons why some businesses — and especially those that offer lower-wages and require face to face interaction — may be struggling to find workers. First, the threat of illness is still present given the rise of the delta variant. Some workers, mostly mothers, may be unable to find childcare and so elect to stay at home.