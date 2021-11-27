Almost 80% of small-business owners say 'shopping small' is more important than ever before — here's why

This holiday season, your decision to "shop small" could help your favorite local shop keep its doors open another year.

That's according to the 523 small-business owners surveyed by American Express in October, 78% of whom said that their holiday sales this year will likely determine whether they can stay afloat in 2022. Complicating the issue further, they'll need to overcome challenges like empty shelves and staffing shortages to do so.

Saturday marks the 12th year of American Express' Small Business Saturday campaign, which helps steer shoppers toward small businesses on one of the busiest holiday shopping weekends of the year. This year's campaign comes at a crucial time for many of your favorite local stores, which are still recovering from last year's widespread Covid shutdowns and the supply chain issues they caused.

"This year, specifically, there's a lot of uncertainty," Ali Rose VanOverbeke, owner of Flint, Michigan-based eyeglasses seller Genusee, tells CNBC Make It.