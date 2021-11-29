5 Cyber Monday deals to upgrade your home office

Cyber Monday is here, which means some of the internet's biggest retailers are slashing their prices on new and popular products. It's also the perfect time to consider revamping your home office. Companies like Amazon and Wayfair are offering discounts topping 50% off desks, headphones and other supplies for the entire day. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech setup or brighten your space with new decorations, there are a lot of great sales on home office supplies to take advantage of today. Consider these five work accessories for your online shopping cart:

1. SOUNDANCE Laptop Stand

This aluminum laptop stand can fit any computer ranging from 10 to 15 inches and comes in a slim, portable design that's perfect for working on the go. In reviews, customers have said it's an excellent space saver and praised its ventilation feature, which helps prevent laptops from overheating. Get it here on Amazon. Price: $28.66 (normally $39.99; 28% off)

2. Foundstone Diego Ladder Desk

If traditional desks don't fit in your home, this is the product for you. Foundstone's ladder desk is a cult-favorite item on Wayfair for its slim build and ample storage. Customer reviews say that the desk "fits small spaces perfectly" and makes working from home "much more enticing." Get it here on Wayfair. Price: $113.99 (normally $259.00; 56% off)

3. Apple Airpods Pro

These noise-cancelling earbuds are great for taking video meetings and tuning out any loud distractions while working from home. The Airpods also come with three sizes of soft, silicone tips to fit all ears. According to reviews, people have recommended the Airpods to friends for their "superb sound quality" and long-lasting battery life. Get them here on Amazon. Price: $179.00 (normally $249.00; 28% off)

4. 2022 Appointment Wall Calendar

With the upcoming new year comes a fresh start and the thrill of setting goals for the months ahead. Rifle Paper Co.'s popular calendar makes planning fun and functional: each month features a bright, floral design and offers ample writing space. Get it here on Rifle Paper Co. Price: $18.20 (normally $26.00; 30% off)

5. Brenton Studio Desk Chair