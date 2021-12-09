Americans say they're on track for retirement—but many probably aren't saving enough

Most Americans feel like they're saving up plenty to retire comfortably, but for many people, it's probably not enough, according to recent data.

Just over two-thirds of the respondents for a Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies survey conducted late last year say they're confident that they'll be able to fully retire with a comfortable lifestyle, with 24% saying they're "very confident." However, this confidence is undercut by other survey results.

Almost half of workers agree with the statement "I don't have enough income to save for retirement," and 57% of workers say they plan to work in retirement, with 80% of those respondents citing "financial reasons" as their reason for doing so.

And when it comes to actual retirement savings, the median amount saved was $93,000 for all age groups in the survey. While that's a great start for people in their 20s, it's increasingly less likely to be enough money to retire comfortably as people get older, according to Peter T. Palion, a certified financial planner and founder of Master Plan Advisory, Inc.

"$93,000 is terrific for a 31-year-old, not impressive for a 41-year-old, worrisome for a 51-year-old and woefully inadequate for a 61-year-old," says Palion.

"The bottom line is that [$93,000 is] probably not enough money," says Michelle Gessner, a certified financial planner at Gessner Wealth Strategies, who commonly recommends that her clients put 10-20% of their income into retirement savings, depending on their situation.

"It's not just about retirement, it's about preparing for unforeseen things, too," says Gessner. "What if you can't work as long as you want? What if you have a long-term health-care event? What if your spouse passes away prematurely, and your Social Security check is reduced to one check from two?

"People are often overconfident about their savings, and that's usually because they underestimate costs."