A former U.S. Treasurer on crypto investing in 2022: ‘The train has already left the station’

If you're just now thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology, former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios says you're probably already too late to get in on the ground floor.

"The train has already left the station," Rios, who served as treasurer in the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2016, tells CNBC Make It. "Blockchain technology is here."

Rios, a visiting scholar at Harvard University, has built much of her post-government career around investing and crypto. She's a board member for blockchain start-up Ripple, CEO of real estate investment consulting firm Red River Associates and investor on Amazon's reality show "Unicorn Hunters" alongside co-stars Steve Wozniak and Lance Bass.

Based on those experiences, Rios says she has one piece of advice for anyone looking to invest in blockchain-based platforms or assets like cryptocurrencies or NFTs: Stick to easy, basic questions like "Is the product practical?" or "Is there room for growth?"

Since many experts believe that assets like NFTs are just a speculative flash in the pan, Rios says she'll only invest in platforms that have growth potential and provide meaningful services or real-world value.

"Whether there is intrinsic value is very meaningful to me," she says.