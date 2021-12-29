13 U.S. workers die on the job per day, on average—and these are the most dangerous jobs

In 2020, 4,764 U.S. workers died while on the job — an average of 13 workers dying per day and the equivalent of one worker dying every 111 minutes.

This data, recently released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, measures fatal workplace injuries and does not capture the full scope of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transportation incidents killed 1,778 workers and accounted for 37.3% of all work-related deaths in 2020. People who work in transportation and material moving occupations, such as truck drivers, experienced the highest number of workplace deaths. Jobs in the construction industry also led to a high number of fatalities.

"We need a more targeted approach to address significant disparities in who has access to a safe job and who is treated with dignity and respect at work," says Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of U.S. unions, in a statement. "Safe jobs are a fundamental right for every worker."

Fewer workers died on the job in 2020 than in 2019, when 5,333 Americans died while at work. In fact, the 4,764 fatal occupational injuries in 2020 represents the lowest annual number since 2013.