Biden Administration extends the student loan pause through May 1—but advocates call for all student debt to be canceled

Today, the U.S. Department of Education announced a 90-day extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections through May 1, 2022. The extension will allow the Administration to "assess the impacts of the Omicron variant on student borrowers and provide additional time for borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart," according the Department of Education.

But many of those who called for the moratorium to be extended said pausing student loan payments is not enough — they should be canceled.

"[The extension] is a major win for 45 million student debtors and their families," Braxton Brewington, a spokesperson for The Debt Collective, a national union for debt holders, says in a statement sent to CNBC Make It. "For at least a few more months, struggling families will be able to keep tens of billions of dollars in their pockets...."

However, a pause should be just the first step in addressing the student loan crisis, Brewington says.

"Next, the Biden administration should permanently relieve this financial burden on families and the economy by using his executive authority to eliminate all federal student debt," he says. "With the stroke of a pen, Biden can dramatically boost the economy, narrow the racial wealth gap, keep a key campaign promise and deliver a much-needed jubilee for the 99%."

Politicians who advocated for the pause to be extended, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, celebrated the announcement but called for broad-based student loan cancellation on social media.

"I'm deeply grateful for everyone who joined this fight, called on the administration to extend the pause, and got this done," tweeted Warren. "Raising your voice matters. It's how we make change, and it's how we're going to take the next step to #CancelStudentDebt."

"Huge news for student loan borrowers," tweeted Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. "We must get through this pandemic, and we must #CancelStudentDebt."