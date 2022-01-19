Here's how much money you'd have if you invested $1,000 in GameStop during last year's rally

It's been a year since a group of amateur traders on Reddit set their sights on GameStop's struggling stock and determined they had an opportunity to beat Wall Street.

Together, the investors organized to pile into the heavily shorted stock and force the hedge funds that had bet against it to cover their losses.

The ensuing mania sent the stock skyrocketing from less than $20 per share to more than $400. It even forced popular investing app Robinhood to pause trading, as investors rushed to hop on the bandwagon.

But GameStop's rally was far from a sure thing for investors. The size of your return would have varied wildly depending on the day of the week — or even the time of day — that you invested.

GameStop shares are still trading five times higher than they were before the rally, closing at $108.81 on Tuesday. But it's still entirely possible that if you invested at the peak of the frenzy, you would have lost a significant chunk of your money.

That's why experts strongly recommend against attempting to time the market. Instead of trying to predict which stocks will go up and which will go down, consider buying low-cost index funds and holding onto them. This type of diversified fund typically stays relatively constant and avoids the ups and downs that comes with picking single stocks.

That said, here's how much money you would have made — or lost — if you invested $1,000 in GameStop at different points during its 2021 rally.