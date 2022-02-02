Glassdoor says this is the UK's best job for 2022 — and it pays over £55K on average

Java developer is the top job to apply for in the U.K. in 2022, according to an annual ranking by Glassdoor, which found that the programming role pays an annual £55,381 ($74,231) on average.

Global jobs website Glassdoor found that the role came top in this year's rankings, scoring the highest overall based on three factors: Job satisfaction, earnings potential and the number of job openings the position has on its platform.

Java developers work on the design and development of applications using the Java programming language.

Glassdoor found that there were 1,567 job openings for Java developers in December, when the data for the rankings was collected. Nearly three-quarters of the job listings were remote-working roles.

The role of enterprise architect came second on Glassdoor's list for its overall score, though it offered the highest average pay of the jobs in the rankings, at £73,898. Enterprise architects are responsible for the entire infrastructure of a company's IT system.

Product manager, which came in first place last year, was found by Glassdoor to be the third best role to have in the U.K. in 2022. The role, which on average pays £60,656, is focused on a company's development of products.

Corporate recruiter showed the highest level of job satisfaction and came in seventh place, in terms of how it scored across all three categories.

Technology roles dominated Glassdoor's top 10. Glassdoor economist Lauren Thomas suggested that this reflected the fact that employees want "more hybrid working and a better work-life balance — areas which technology and STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] roles have historically excelled in."

"HR positions are also well represented on the list as the current tightness of the labour market has forced employers to rethink their investment in employee experience," she added.

Here's a full rundown of the best jobs in the U.K. in 2022, based on Glassdoor's findings.