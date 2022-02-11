Ex-Super Bowl champion on living and playing with anxiety: 'I don't want sympathy from anybody'

On the outside, Philadelphia Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson seems to have it all.

Drafted by the Eagles in 2013 as the fourth overall pick, Johnson became a Super Bowl champion in 2017. Two years later, the three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year contract with the Eagles worth more than $72 million.

But internally, the 31-year-old says he was often "living in hell" — battling bouts of high anxiety since his high school playing days. On game days, Johnson says, he typically found himself throwing up or "dry heaving" to deal with the pressure.

He describes life as an offensive lineman as feeling like "you are jumping out of an airplane, and you don't know if you have a parachute on or not." That's because making even a single mistake amidst an otherwise perfect game can draw intense scrutiny. "I give up a sack or my $100 million dollar quarterback gets hurt, my name is in the newspaper," Johnson tells CNBC Make It.

For years, Johnson says, he managed his anxiety with medication and therapy. Then, the medication became a problem. Last season, in early October, he took a leave of absence, missing three games to address his mental health while weaning himself off antidepressants.

At the time, "getting through a day was a lot," he says, adding that the "monster" inside of him kept building, especially after suffering an ankle injury earlier that year.

It wasn't Johnson's first absence from his team: In 2014 and 2016, he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He admitted to the mistake in 2014, and tried to appeal his case in 2016, ultimately losing.

Today, he says, he's in a mentally healthier place. He credits the turnaround to learning how to more effectively handle and manage his mental health, and says he's now focused on helping others going through similar struggles — while still continuing his football career with the Eagles.

Sharing his story, he says, is one way to help others. "I don't want sympathy from anybody," he says. "It's just part of my story and part of who I am."

Here, Johnson discusses his early symptoms of anxiety, how he found help and the daily tactics he uses to manage his mental health.